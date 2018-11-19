NBA fines Heat G Richardson $25,000 for shoe toss

FILE PHOTO: Oct 30, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) shoots a three point basket in the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson was fined $25,000 on Monday for throwing his shoe into the crowd, announced Kiki VanDeWeghe, NBA executive vice president of basketball operations.

The incident occurred during the Heat’s 113-97 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 18. With 6:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, Richardson flung his sneaker into the stands in disgust and was assessed a technical foul and ejected from the game.

Richardson finished the loss with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes. He has been Miami’s leading scorer this season, averaging 20.4 points through the season’s first 16 games.

“Throwing something into the stands, no matter how you look at it, is unacceptable,” said Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, who spoke with NBA officials by phone earlier Monday to give his side of the story before the discipline was handed out. “The competitive frustration right now, everybody should be feeling that. This should not be something that’s just deemed OK. It’s not. And we have to change it.”

Richardson will be available when the Heat host the Nets on Tuesday.

