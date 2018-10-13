Reports: Heat, Winslow agree to three-year extension

The Miami Heat and forward Justise Winslow have reached agreement on a three-year, $39 million extension, according to multiple reports Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 5, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) shoots as Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) defends during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The extension will begin in 2019-20 and run through the 2021-22 season. The third year of the deal will reportedly be a team option.

Winslow will earn roughly $3.4 million this season in the final year of his rookie-scale contract.

The Heat had until Monday to agree to an extension with Winslow, who was set to become a restricted free agent next summer if a deal hadn’t been reached.

Winslow, 22, averaged 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 68 games (25 starts) last season. He missed the majority of the 2016-17 campaign after needing surgery to repair a torn shoulder labrum.

For his career, Winslow, the No. 10 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, has averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 164 games (48 starts) across three seasons.

—Field Level Media