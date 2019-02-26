Ex-NBA player Bibby out as HS coach amid sexual abuse probe

Former NBA player Mike Bibby has been removed as the basketball coach of his high school alma mater pending an investigation into sexual assault claims made against him by a teacher at the Phoenix school.

FILE PHOTO: Miami Heat's Mike Bibby heads up court around the defense of Portland Trail Blazers Patrick Mills during second quarter NBA basketball action in Miami, Florida March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Bibby, who played 14 seasons in the NBA, has been removed as coach of the Shadow Mountain High School boys basketball team after a teacher at the school filed a restraining order against him, the Paradise Valley School District told the Arizona Republic.

The district also confirmed to the paper that police are investigating the sexual assault claims made against Bibby. The district also is investigating.

“He is no longer eligible to volunteer as our coach pending the outcome of the investigations,” Becky Kelbaugh, a spokeswoman with the school district, told the Republic in an emailed statement.

The Republic reports the restraining order was granted Feb. 22 over the incident that allegedly took place in February 2017 on school grounds. The teacher has accused Bibby of grabbing and groping her

“I can say with pretty much certainty this alleged incident didn’t happen and that will be shown down the road,” Bibby’s attorney, Donald Harris, told the paper. “Michael Bibby did not participate in a sexual assault of any way, shape or form that was alleged by this lady two years ago.”

Bibby won a state title at the school as a player in 1996 before going on to the University of Arizona, where he led the Wildcats to a national title in 1997. Bibby played 14 seasons in the NBA for the Vancouver Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards.

He was drafted No. 2 overall by Vancouver in 1998 and averaged 14.7 points and 5.5 assists in 1,001 career NBA games.

Bibby, 40, coached Shadow Mountain to its fourth consecutive state championship Saturday, the school’s fifth in his six years.

