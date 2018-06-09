Milwaukee commission calls for audit of Sterling Brown arrest

In a letter to police chief Alonso Morales, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission requested an audit and for all body-camera video to be released from the January arrest of Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown.

Mar 2, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Tyler Zeller (44) and guard Sterling Brown (23) puts pressure on Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson (1) in the second quarter at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The letter was read at a commission meeting Thursday night and was followed by calls from City Council members for an investigation into the arrest. Commissioners requested that the findings be turned over to the Common Council.

The police department released video last month of Brown being thrown to the ground and tased by police in the aftermath of a parking infraction.

In the video, Brown is seen surrounded by several officers outside his car. He is told by an officer to take his hands out of his pockets, and when he doesn’t immediately, the officers wrestle him to the ground and tase him. A handful of squad cars were at the scene by the end of the situation, which began with Brown calmly cooperating with the first officer to approach him.

Morales told reporters in late May that officers “acted inappropriately,” and multiple officers have been disciplined for their actions.

Brown’s lawyer has said he intends to file a civil rights lawsuit on Brown’s behalf as a result of the incident.

—Field Level Media