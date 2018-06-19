Bucks' Sterling Brown files suit against Milwaukee, police department

Sterling Brown filed a lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee and its police department, stemming from an incident in which a stun gun was used during an arrest for a parking violation in January.

Brown, who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, is the son of a Chicago police officer. Milwaukee police chief Alonso Morales issued an apology on behalf of the officers he said acted “inappropriately.”

Mark Thomsen, Brown’s attorney, filed the lawsuit in federal court Tuesday alleging excessive force and unlawful arrest.

Brown was talking with officers while waiting for a citation for illegally parking in a disabled spot outside a Walgreens. Officers swarmed Brown and took him down because he didn’t immediately follow orders to remove his hands from his pockets.

Following the release of video footage of the incident, Brown issued a statement.

“My experience in January with the Milwaukee Police Department was wrong and shouldn’t happen to anybody,” Brown said. “What should have been a simple parking ticket turned into an attempt at police intimidation, followed by the unlawful use of physical force, including being handcuffed and tased, and then unlawfully booked. This experience with the Milwaukee Police Department has forced me to stand up and tell my story so that I can help prevent these injustices from happening in the future.

“Situations like mine and worse happen every day in the black community,” the statement continued, in part. “... The common denominator in all of these situations has been racism towards the minority community, the abuse of power, and the lack of accountability for officers involved. The lack of repercussions for the police officers involved in so many of these cases is offensive.”

