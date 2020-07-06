Report: Bucks close facility after receiving COVID-19 results

The Milwaukee Bucks closed their practice facility after receiving coronavirus test results, ESPN reported Sunday.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether a player — or multiple players — tested positive for COVID-19. ESPN reported the team received the results on Friday.

Milwaukee is one of several teams to close their facilities. The Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat have all recently shut down their workout venues due to positive COVID-19 tests.

According to ESPN, the Bucks won’t reopen their facility before traveling to Orlando, Fla. The team is expected to depart on Thursday.

The NBA-best Bucks (53-12) are scheduled to resume their season on July 31 against the Boston Celtics.

