Video of stun gun on Bucks' guard Brown worries Milwaukee mayor

Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett said he is concerned about public backlash that could emerge when a video of police officers tasing Bucks guard Sterling Brown is released to the public this week.

Jan 26, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown (23) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m going to let the release of that speak for itself, but yes, I definitely have concerns after watching that video,” Barrett told reporters Monday, adding that Police Chief Alfonso Morales felt similarly.

In the body-camera video, which could be released as soon as Wednesday, Brown “doesn’t appear to be provocative at all” before officers use a stun gun on him, a source told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The source added, “this could be bad.”

Brown, then 22 and now 23, was arrested on Jan. 26 after police used a taser while Brown was being questioned by officers over a parking violation in a Walgreens parking lot. Brown was cited for a parking violation but not charged following his arrest. The officers involved are currently under internal investigation, the status of which is unclear.

The video has been shown to a few local officials and Bucks team officials, though the team declined comment to the Journal Sentinel. According to WITI-TV, Assistant Police Chief Michael Brunson Sr. referenced the video during a speech at a church on Sunday during the city’s Ceasefire Sabbath.

“There’s going to be a video that’s going to come out soon, in the next couple of weeks, involving the department,” he said, “and I’m going to honest with you: We’re going to need your support during the challenges.”

Brown signed with the Bucks last summer out of SMU as part of a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, who took him with the 46th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He averaged 4.0 points and 2.6 rebounds this season in 54 games.

—Field Level Media