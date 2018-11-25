Meeks waived by Bucks after suspension ends

The Milwaukee Bucks have waived guard Jodie Meeks, the team announced on Sunday.

The move was initiated shortly after his league-mandated suspension for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program ended Saturday night. Meeks, who played at Kentucky, was a second-round draft choice by the Bucks in 2009 and played 41 games for them in his rookie season (2009-10).

Acquired by the Bucks in an October trade with the Washington Wizards for a future second-round pick and $1.5 million in cash, Meeks faced a 25-game suspension, he served 19 of them since joining Milwaukee. The 31-year-old was suspended before the 2017-18 playoffs, and the Wizards lost their first-round series in six games.

Averaging 9.3 points and shooting 37.2 percent from 3-point range in 531 career games that also included stops with the Philadelphia 76ers (2009-12), Los Angeles Lakers (2012-14), Detroit Pistons (2014-16) and Orlando Magic (2016-17), Meeks has asserted he never knowingly ingested any performance-enhancing substances.

With Meeks on waivers, the Bucks will have 15 rostered players.

