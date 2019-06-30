Middleton receives $178 million deal to stay with Bucks

All-Star forward Khris Middleton agreed to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks after free agency began Sunday night, landing a reported five-year, $178 million.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton (22) goes to the basket past New York Knicks Carmelo Anthony (C) and Quincy Acy during their regular season NBA basketball game at the O2 Arena in London, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Middleton, who turns 28 next month, is a key cog for a team that had the NBA’s best record and reached the Eastern Conference finals before falling to the Toronto Raptors.

He explained his decision in a first-person account published by ESPN.

“We have unfinished business here in Milwaukee,” Middleton said. “This season was a stepping-stone for me personally and for us as a group. I achieved so many firsts on and off the court: I earned my first All-Star appearance; we made the Eastern Conference finals; I became a father.

“But I am not done. We are not done. The goal wasn’t to reach the Eastern Conference finals — we are on a mission to win a championship. I want to be a part of that mission, which is why I am staying here in Milwaukee for the next five years.”

Middleton averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists this past season. He averaged a career-best 20.1 points the previous season.

Middleton, who declined a $13 million option to become a free agent, said he wants to win an NBA title with teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who won MVP honors this past season.

“It means a little more to me to work to win a championship with this group in this city because I was there for those darker days,” Middleton said. “Giannis and I have been through it all together. We have been at the very bottom and close to the top. When you rebuild a franchise brick by brick like that, it means a little bit more because you have literally put your blood, sweat and tears into improving. We have been called the worst team. I have been called the worst player in the league.

“I know now that I am a part of something special. It is not every day that a team wins 60 games. Some players will never get to say they accomplished that.

“I grew up with this franchise. As the years have gone on, I have seen more and more people show up at our games. The fans have been crazy these last few years. I look forward to raising my little girl in this city because I love it here. I don’t feel like I’m done with my community work either. It makes me so happy to work with our teachers and do movie nights with The Boys & Girls Clubs.

“Giannis and I want to win a championship together some day. We’ve both already gotten back in the gym this summer and are determined to make next season special. This team is on a mission to win it all for our city.”

The Bucks did say goodbye to guard Malcolm Brogdon, the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year. A restricted free agent, he was reportedly traded to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for a first-round pick and two second-rounders.

—Field Level Media