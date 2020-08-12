Sports News
August 12, 2020 / 11:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bucks' Giannis gets one-game ban for headbutting incident

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo attends the Paris Ring basketball tournament ahead of the NBA Paris Game 2020 in Paris, France January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

(Reuters) - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been handed a one-game suspension for headbutting Washington Wizards center Moe Wagner during a game on Tuesday, the NBA said.

Reigning MVP Antetokounmpo was ejected in the second quarter of the Bucks’ 126-113 win over the Wizards after he knocked his head into Wagner’s temple. Neither player was injured.

The incident occurred as a visibly frustrated Antetokounmpo approached Wagner near the Milwaukee hoop, moments after he was called for a charging foul.

The 25-year-old four-time NBA All-Star will miss the Bucks’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

The NBA resumed its season last month in a fanless, quarantined setting at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, after the new coronavirus outbreak had put the sport on hold.

Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below