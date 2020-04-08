Garnett on Wolves owner: 'I don't do business with snakes'

Kevin Garnett still carries hard feelings toward Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor after an acrimonious split in 2016.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 17, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kevin Garnett attends the NBA game between the LA Clippers and the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Garnett, who was recently selected to be enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame, wasn’t shy about sharing some of those feelings during a recent interview with The Athletic.

According to the 15-time All-Star, Taylor worked out an arrangement with former coach Flip Saunders for Garnett to join the team’s front office and/or ownership group after he retired.

Saunders died of lymphoma in 2015, and Garnett said Taylor backed out of the deal.

“At this point, I don’t want any dealings with Glen Taylor or Taylor Corp. or anything that has to do with him,” Garnett said. “I’ll always have a special place for the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota in my heart. But I don’t do business with snakes.

“I don’t do business with snake (expletive). I try not to do business with openly snakes or people who are snake-like.”

Although Garnett spent parts of 14 seasons with the Timberwolves (1995-2007, 2014-16), he said he is “not entertaining” the idea of the club retiring his No. 21 jersey.

“First of all, it’s not genuine. Two, (Taylor’s) getting pressure from a lot of fans and, I guess, the community there,” Garnett said. “Glen and I had an understanding before Flip died, and when Flip died, that understanding went with Flip.

“For that, I won’t forgive Glen. I won’t forgive him for that. I thought he was a straight-up person, straight-up businessman, and when Flip died, everything went with him.”

The Boston Celtics are retiring the No. 5 jersey that Garnett wore for six seasons with the team. He helped the club win the NBA title in 2007-08.

Garnett averaged 17.8 points, 10 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in a 21-year career with the Timberwolves, Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

—Field Level Media