Report: Wolves add Juwan Howard to list of HC candidates

FILE PHOTO: Miami Heat NBA player Juwan Howard, a former Michigan Wolverines player, celebrates with fans ahead of the Wolverines' NCAA men's Final Four championship basketball game against the Louisville Cardinals in Atlanta, Georgia April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Juwan Howard will interview to become head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Howard, an assistant coach for the Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers assistant David Vanterpool and New Orleans Pelicans assistant Chris Finch are the known candidates set for interviews with Minnesota. The Timberwolves plan to retain interim coach Ryan Saunders in a prominent role but have not yet determined his seat at the table, per ESPN.

The Timberwolves missed the postseason, but All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns lobbied for Saunders’ return.

President of basketball operations Gersson Rosas is new to his own role and plans to vet options before committing to a coach.

The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported that the Pelicans have given the Timberwolves permission to interview Finch, who worked with Rosas in Houston.

Howard, a Michigan product and part of the famed Fab Five along with Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Ray Jackson and Jimmy King, also is expected to emerge as a candidate to become head coach of the Wolverines. Head coach John Beilein left Michigan on Monday after 12 seasons to become head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, an opening Howard also interviewed for last week.

Vanterpool’s interview timing is unknown as the Trail Blazers open the Western Conference finals on Tuesday at Golden State.

—Field Level Media