Timberwolves make G Jones a restricted free agent

FILE PHOTO: Mar 17, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones (1) dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves extended a qualifying offer Wednesday to point guard Tyus Jones, making him a restricted free agent.

The move prevents the 23-year-old from becoming an unrestricted free agent, giving Minnesota the opportunity to match any offer sheet he receives from another NBA team. Free agency begins Sunday.

Jones averaged 6.9 points and 4.8 assists in 68 games during his fourth season with the Timberwolves in 2018-19. He was second on the team with 81 steals.

The Minnesota native shot 41.5 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from 3-point range, down from his career highs of 45.7 percent in 2017-18 and 35.6 percent in 2016-17, respectively.

