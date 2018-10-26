NBA notebook: Wolves lack interest in Rockets’ offer for Butler

The Minnesota Timberwolves are showing “no inclination” to accept Houston’s offer of four first-round draft picks and two players for disgruntled All-Star guard Jimmy Butler, according to a report.

Oct 19, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler (23) looks on during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Shams Charania of Stadium said Friday that the Rockets have included players Marquese Chriss, 21, and Brandon Knight, 26, in the trade package. Neither has played yet this season, and both are injured — Chriss with an ankle injury and Knight with a knee injury.

Perhaps the value of Knight’s contract is a sticking point. Knight will earn $14.6 million this season and is set to make $15.6 million next season. In his seventh NBA season, Knight averaged 11.0 points per game with Phoenix in 2017-18.

The four first-round picks in Houston’s offer is the maximum allowed under NBA rules. The picks also can’t come in back-to-back years.

—Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is questionable for Saturday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets after rolling his ankle in Friday’s practice.

Averaging 29.6 points and 12.4 rebounds per game in five games this season for the Sixers (2-3), the 7-footer suffered the injury by stepping on the foot of teammate Amir Johnson at the end of practice.

“He just came down on Amir’s foot and had a slight roll of the ankle. We don’t know much more than that,” 76ers coach Brett Brown told reporters. “They told me that he will be listed as questionable tomorrow.”

—Detroit Pistons guard Luke Kennard was diagnosed with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder.

He is expected to miss three to four weeks, according to ESPN.

Kennard suffered the injury during Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers when he ran into a screen. He had eight points on 4-of-4 shooting in 13 minutes when he departed.

—Indiana Pacers guard Tyreke Evans won’t play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday after he was late for practice on Friday.

The rules infraction was announced by the team and Evans released a statement.

“This is the most professional and team-oriented organization I have been with in my career,” Evans said in the statement. “They deserve my best every day and I am disappointed in myself for causing a distraction that prevents me from being able to help my team tomorrow. I will do better.”

—Field Level Media