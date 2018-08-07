FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018

Reports: Wolves sign Euroleague G Nunnally to two-year deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a two-year deal with Euroleague guard James Nunnally, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Basketball - Euroleague Final Four Final - Fenerbahce v Olympiacos - Sinan Erdem Dome, Istanbul, Turkey - 21/5/17 - James Nunnally of Fenerbahce and Khem Birch of Olympiacos in action. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Nunnally, who turned 28 in July, has spent the last four seasons in Europe, averaging 9.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per game last season while shooting a scorching 55.4 percent from 3-point range with Turkish club Fenerbahce last season.

He averaged 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 31.6 minutes per game in 2015-16 with Italian club Sidigas Avellino in Lega Basket Serie A.

After going undrafted out of UC Santa Barbara in 2012, Nunnally played one year in Greece before spending time in the NBA’s development league and appearing briefly with the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers during the 2013-14 campaign.

He averaged 3.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game in 13 NBA contests that year, shooting 32.0 percent from 3-point range.

—Field Level Media

