FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Sports News
December 28, 2017 / 6:17 AM / in 2 hours

NBA: Injured Minnesota guard Teague to undergo knee scan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague suffered a left knee injury during the fourth quarter of his team’s NBA game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday and will undergo a scan to discover the extent of the damage.

With less than a minute remaining in regulation play, Nuggets guard Gary Harris fell backwards into Teague’s knee causing him to limp off the court.

Minnesota recovered to eke out a 128-125 overtime victory, then announced that Teague would undergo an MRI scan on Thursday.

Teague entered the game averaging 13.4 points and 7.2 assists for the Timberwolves (22-13), who are fourth in the Western Conference.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.