NBA: Injured Minnesota guard Teague to undergo knee scan

(Reuters) - Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague suffered a left knee injury during the fourth quarter of his team’s NBA game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday and will undergo a scan to discover the extent of the damage.

With less than a minute remaining in regulation play, Nuggets guard Gary Harris fell backwards into Teague’s knee causing him to limp off the court.

Minnesota recovered to eke out a 128-125 overtime victory, then announced that Teague would undergo an MRI scan on Thursday.

Teague entered the game averaging 13.4 points and 7.2 assists for the Timberwolves (22-13), who are fourth in the Western Conference.