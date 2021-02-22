Timberwolves sack head coach Saunders after league-worst record

Feb 21, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Head coach Ryan Saunders of the Minnesota Timberwolves directs his team during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 21, 2021 in New York City. The Knicks won 103-99. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Minnesota Timberwolves have fired head coach Ryan Saunders after a league-worst record of 7-24 left them at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, the National Basketball Association (NBA) team said late on Sunday.

They made the announcement after Sunday’s 103-99 loss to the New York Knicks.

"These are difficult decisions to make, however this change is in the best interest of the organization's short and long-term goals," the Timberwolves said in a statement here, adding that the new head coach would be revealed on Monday.

Saunders, in his third season with the team, had a 43-94 record.

The Timberwolves face the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.