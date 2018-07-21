NBA transactions: Clippers re-sign Montrezl Harrell to two-year, $12 million contract

Restricted free-agent center Montrezl Harrell will return to the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $12 million contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN on Saturday.

Apr 7, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) drives to the basket between Denver Nuggets guard Devin Harris (34) and Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (4) during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Harrell’s deal is fully guaranteed, according to ESPN.

Harrell came to the Clippers as part of the trade with the Houston Rockets for point guard Chris Paul before the 2017-18 season and excelled on defense. Harrell, 24, played in 76 games for Los Angeles, posting averages of 11.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 17 minutes a game.

The deal was the first NBA free-agent signings for Rosenhaus, who has begun representing players after years as one of the NFL’s premier agents.

—The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Johnathan Williams, the team announced.

Terms of the deal were not released.

Williams played in seven games for the Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League and averaged 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game.

He was a first-team All-West Coast Conference honoree for Gonzaga last season when he averaged 13.4 points and 8.5 rebounds in 29.2 minutes. He also made the All-WCC first team the previous season, and he won two gold medals with Team USA in the FIBA U16 and U17 World Championships in 2011 and 2012.

— The Atlanta Hawks requested waivers on guard Antonius Cleveland, the team announced.

Atlanta signed Cleveland to a multi-year contract on March 14 after signing him to consecutive 10-day contracts on Feb. 22 and March 4. In four games with the Hawks last season, he averaged 3.3 points and 1.0 rebounds in 10.4 minutes per game.

—The Denver Nuggets signed rookie center Thomas Welsh to a two-way contract, the team announced.

Welsh, who is 7-foot and 255 pounds, played in two games for Denver’s team in the Las Vegas Summer League. He averaged 31.3 minutes per game and posted an average of 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds.

The Nuggets selected Welsh with the 58th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. In four seasons at UCLA, he averaged 9.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots per game. In 2017-18, he put up 12.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. He shot 40.7 percent from three-point range and 82.8 percent from the free-throw line. His 10.8 rebounds per game were the highest for the Bruins in 40 years (David Greenwood, 1977-78).

