July 20, 2018 / 9:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Suns send Dudley, second-rounder to Nets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Brooklyn Nets picked up forward Jared Dudley and a second-round pick in a trade with the Phoenix Suns on Friday, the Nets announced.

Apr 8, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jared Dudley (3) goes to the basket ahead of Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second quarter at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Suns receive forward Darrell Arthur in return, but are expected to waive Arthur following a contract buyout. Arthur is due $7.4 million for the upcoming season.

The second-round pick is for 2021 and reportedly is protected through No. 35, the latest in a haul of draft picks collected by the Nets.

Dudley, 33, joins his sixth team as he heads into his 13th season. He’s a career .396 shooter from beyond the arc and has averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 788 career games.

He’s due $9.5 million this season.

Arthur came to the Nets in a separate trade with the Denver Nuggets last Friday, which also included forward Kenneth Faried and a protected 2019 first-round pick going to Brooklyn.

Arthur, 30, has averaged 6.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 503 career games with Memphis and Denver.

—Field Level Media

