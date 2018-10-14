FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2018 / 12:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

NBA: Knicks release Noah after two seasons

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The New York Knicks have released center Joakim Noah with two years and $38 million remaining on his contract, the NBA team said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 16, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (13) reacts after the Atlanta Hawks defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Hawks won 108-107. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Noah, son of former world number three French tennis player Yannick, has been away from the team since clashing with former coach Jeff Hornacek last season.

Unable to find a trade, the Knicks had to cut Noah by Monday to get down to a 15-man roster.

The 33-year-old Noah, who signed for his hometown team in 2016, finished with an average of 4.6 points and 7.9 rebounds with New York.

His $18.5 million salary for this season will count against the salary cap and the Knicks can stretch out the remaining amount over three seasons.

The Chicago Bulls selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2007 draft. He had an impressive spell with the Bulls, which included him being named NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2014.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

