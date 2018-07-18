Pelicans sign former Xavier guard Bluiett to two-way contract

The New Orleans Pelicans signed guard Trevon Bluiett to a two-way contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Mar 16, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Trevon Bluiett (5) reacts during the first half against the Texas Southern Tigers in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Per the two-way deal, the former Xavier Musketeers star will play primarily in the G League, but he is allowed to be moved up to the Pelicans’ NBA squad for up to 45 days.

Bluiett, 23, went undrafted last month but impressed by averaging 18.3 points per game at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He broke out immediately by scoring 50 points combined over his first two summer league games, knocking down six 3-pointers in a win over the Miami Heat.

The 6-foot-5 Bluiett averaged double figures in scoring for all four seasons while at Xavier, increasing his scoring average in every season — from 11.1 points per game as a freshman in 2014-15 to 19.3 last season.

—Field Level Media