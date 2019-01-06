Pelicans send Cavs to ninth straight loss in 35-point blowout

Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle scored 22 points each as the visiting New Orleans Pelicans handed the reeling Cleveland Cavaliers their ninth consecutive loss, 133-98, Saturday night.

Jan 5, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Alec Burks (10) during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Seven Pelicans scored in double figures. Anthony Davis had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Elfrid Payton scored 13 points and E’Twaun Moore added 10. Randle also had 12 rebounds and eight assists.

The lopsided margin provided added playing time for New Orleans’ bench, which scored 46 points after having just five in a 126-121 loss at Brooklyn on Wednesday. Darius Miller led the way with 14 points and Jahlil Okafor added 10.

New Orleans shot 58.0 percent from the floor and 51.9 percent on 3-pointers in compiling its largest victory margin of the season, surpassing a 132-106 win against Dallas on Dec. 5.

Jordan Clarkson led the Cavaliers with 23 points, Jalen Jones and Collin Sexton had 15 each, Cedi Osman scored 13 and Tristan Thompson had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cavaliers have lost by an average of 18.7 points during the losing streak, which has solidified their position as the team with the worst record in the NBA.

New Orleans led by nine at halftime and took control at the start of the third quarter.

Moore scored the first basket, then Holiday made back-to-back 3-pointers and Moore converted a three-point play.

Davis made two free throws and Randle added a basket that completed the 15-0 run, giving the Pelicans a 76-52 lead.

Jones’ basket ended Cleveland’s drought, but the Pelicans led by as many as 30 points before settling for a 98-72 lead after three quarters.

The Pelicans, who gave up 39 first-quarter points in the loss at Brooklyn, got off to a much better start against the Cavaliers, who were completing a set of back-to-back games, having lost to Utah, 117-91, at home on Friday.

The Pelicans led by six points three times during the first quarter, but Clarkson scored the Cavaliers’ final eight points to pull them within 28-26 at the end of the period.

New Orleans rebuilt the lead to 61-52 at halftime.

—Field Level Media