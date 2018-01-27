FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2018 / 7:03 AM / in 2 days

Pelicans' Cousins suffers ankle injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins could be out for the remainder of the season after sustaining a left ankle injury in Friday’s game against the Houston Rockets.

Cousins went down in the final seconds after pursuing his own free throw and had to be helped off the court.

Slideshow (3 Images)

He finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry says Cousins would get an MRI on Saturday. He had just been picked as part of LeBron James’ team in the upcoming All Star Game.

”We just have to keep going, that’s all we can do,“ team mate Anthony Davis told reporters. ”We have just got to move on to the next game Sunday and try and go out there and do the same thing.”

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

