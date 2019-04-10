Pelicans' Davis in limbo until GM hired

FILE PHOTO: Apr 9, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis sits on the bench during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis acknowledged Wednesday that despite his desire to leave New Orleans, he could begin the 2019-20 season with the Pelicans.

“I’m under contract still,” Davis said during an informal end-of-year news conference. “I have a year left. Obviously it’s a possibility it could happen. I don’t have ill will toward anybody. I know that it’s a possibility that next year I could be here as well. So I can’t be mad if I’m here next year.”

Davis said his next step will be to see who emerges as the general manager for the Pelicans. Dell Demps was fired in February after his handling of the Davis situation, and Danny Ferry has been the interim general manager.

“Seeing what happens,” Davis said. “Seeing who the Pelicans make their GM and having a conversation with that person about the future. My time here has always been great. I love playing here. It’s something that I will definitely hold in my heart forever, but the next step is waiting on the Pelicans [to fill] that GM job.”

But Davis didn’t say that means he will rescind his trade request or re-sign with the Pelicans, nor is he sorry for the way things played out this season. He becomes a free agent in July 2020, and the Pelicans can offer him the most money with a supermax contract.

Davis’ agent announced in January that Davis wanted a trade and would not re-sign in New Orleans. His agent, Rich Paul, also represents LeBron James, and many viewed Davis and Paul as forcing a trade to the Lakers. He didn’t say whether team president Magic Johnson’s abrupt resignation on Tuesday would have any effect on potentially playing in Los Angeles.

“I have no idea what’s going on over there,” Davis said. “What’s going on with the Lakers — I got a lot of other stuff to worry about.”

Davis, 26, was an All-Star in six of his seven seasons with New Orleans. In 56 games this year, the center averaged 25.9 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

