Report: Bucks, Clips on list of Davis' desired destinations

Anthony Davis’ representatives have informed the New Orleans Pelicans that the star big man would sign a long-term contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks or Los Angeles Clippers if traded, according to The Athletic.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 18, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) passes the ball during the first half of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

The list was reportedly provided just days before Thursday afternoon’s trading deadline, as Davis would like to be moved this week. Davis requested a trade last week and is not eligible for free agency until July 2020.

The Lakers and Knicks were already known as appealing destinations to Davis. The addition of the Bucks is a sign Davis would welcome playing with Milwaukee star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Adding the Clippers appears to be a sign Davis is interested in playing in Los Angeles, even if he doesn’t end up being dealt to the Lakers.

The Boston Celtics aren’t on the list, but they are ineligible to trade for Davis prior to the deadline. They can’t trade for Davis until July 1 unless Kyrie Irving isn’t on the roster, due to a league contractual rule.

The Pelicans and Lakers have engaged in trade talks for Davis, and the Lakers made a harder push on Monday by offering six players and two first-round picks, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The proposal consisted of point guard Lonzo Ball, young forwards Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo and journeymen Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley for Davis and forward Solomon Hill.

Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and Pelicans general manager Dell Demps spoke twice on Monday, according to the report.

Prior to Monday, New Orleans reportedly hadn’t received an offer that came close to its desired compensation for the six-time All-Star.

Davis, 25, was eligible to sign a five-year, $239 million contract with the Pelicans before deciding he wanted to be traded.

Davis is averaging 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds in 41 games this season. He has missed the past seven games with a fractured left index finger but was cleared to practice on Monday.

“He’s been cleared to practice, so he’ll practice,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry told reporters.

Asked if Davis would play when he is healthy, Gentry said it wasn’t up to him.

“I don’t make those decisions,” Gentry said. “I was told that he was cleared to practice. That’s what I know.”

