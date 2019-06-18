Pelicans pick up Gentry's 2020-21 option

FILE PHOTO: Apr 17, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry following a press conference announcing the hiring of Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin at the New Orleans Pelicans facility. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports - 12548272

The New Orleans Pelicans picked up the 2020-21 option for head coach Alvin Gentry on Monday, putting him under contract for the next two seasons.

“We couldn’t be happier to extend our relationship with Alvin,” executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said in a statement. “He is exactly the right coach at the right time for this franchise. As I have mentioned several times previously, the shared vision we have for the future of Pelicans basketball both on and off the floor will enable us to build a roster that fits both culturally and tactically.

“Perhaps more importantly, the relationship we have built over our many years together will enable us to challenge, empower and further one another and our franchise.”

Gentry, 64, has spent the past four seasons coaching the Pelicans, going 145-183 with three losing years. He led the team to the second round of the playoffs in 2017-18 before a drop-off this year.

The Pelicans went 33-49 this season. All-Star forward Anthony Davis requested a trade in the middle of the campaign and sat out or had his minutes limited for much of the second half.

Davis was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week for a package of three players — Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart — and three first-round picks. The Pelicans are expected to rebuild around those players and former Duke star Zion Williamson, the presumptive first overall pick in Thursday’s draft, after winning the lottery for the top pick earlier this month.

Gentry has also been a head coach for the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns, going 480-533 in the regular season across parts of 16 seasons and 17-13 in three playoff appearances.

