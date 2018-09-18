Report: Jack's going back to New Orleans

Guard Jarrett Jack, by no means a stranger to New Orleans, is going back for a third NBA stop there, according to a report from The Athletic on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 14, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Jarrett Jack (2) reacts after making a shot at the end of the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Nets 107-99 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Jack, who played 115 games for the New Orleans Hornets 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons, then two games for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016-17, will sign a one-year contract, according to the report from Shams Charania.

Jack played 62 games, starting 56 of them, for the New York Knicks last season, averaging 7.5 and 5.6 assists in 25 minutes per game.

The Georgia Tech product will be starting his 14th NBA season, having also played for Portland, Indiana, Toronto, Golden State, Cleveland and Brooklyn.

In 867 games, 399 as a starter, he has averaged 10.8 points and 4.6 assists in just under 28 minutes per game.

Jack was taken in the first round, 22nd overall, by Denver in the 2005 draft, and he was traded to Portland the draft rights to Linas Kleiza and the draft rights to Ricky Sanchez.

—Field Level Media