Report: Pelicans uninspired by Lakers' offers for Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers’ initial trade offers for New Orleans Pelicans All-Star big man Anthony Davis have been underwhelming, according to an ESPN report early Saturday morning.

January 16, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) dribbles the basketball against Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena.

Per ESPN, the Lakers have offered a package including Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley and a first-round pick. None of their offers has included multiple first-round picks, nor has any included more than two of the Lakers’ core young pieces.

The report adds the Pelicans haven’t found any of the offers worthy of a response or a counter offer.

Davis publicly requested a trade through his agent, Rich Paul, on Monday, and various reports have indicated the Lakers are his preferred destination. Davis told reporters Friday that he hasn’t told the Pelicans they must trade him to a particular team.

“That’s on the Pelicans organization,” Davis said. “I never gave them a timetable, never gave them a destination.”

ESPN reported earlier this week that New Orleans had declined to return Los Angeles’ phone calls until Thursday.

Many around the league believe Davis and Paul, who also represents the Lakers’ LeBron James, are trying to facilitate his path to the Lakers. Whether or not that will happen before Thursday’s trade deadline remains to be seen, but if Davis is set on joining the Lakers, he will be able to do so as a free agent in the summer of 2020.

L.A.’s underwhelming trade offers for Davis are similar to those the team reportedly sent to the Indiana Pacers for Paul George and to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard, both of whom requested trades from their teams amid widespread belief they were interested in joining the Lakers upon hitting free agency.

Paul was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he re-signed last offseason on a max contract, and Leonard was traded to the Toronto Raptors this past offseason. He is set to be a free agent this summer.

Davis, a seven-year veteran who was named an All-Star for the sixth time Thursday, is sidelined by a sprained left index finger that will cause his to miss a seventh consecutive game Saturday at San Antonio. He is averaging 29.3 points (third in the NBA), 13.3 rebounds (fifth) and 2.6 blocks (second) per game this season.

