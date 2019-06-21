Pelicans pick Zion Williamson No. 1 overall

Jun 20, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Zion Williamson (Duke) greets NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number one overall pick to the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It’s official: Zion Williamson is the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

“I dreamed about this since I was 4,” Williamson said Thursday as he was picked by the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans selected the Duke power forward with the top selection, finalizing a decision considered a foregone conclusion since the draft lottery last month. The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson wore a cream-colored suit jacket and sat with family members as he heard his name called at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

“I don’t know what to say,” Williamson said, breaking down into tears in an interview with ESPN immediately following the pick. “I didn’t think I’d be in this position. My mom sacrificed a lot for me. I wouldn’t be here without her.

“She put her dreams aside for mine. She always looked out for the family first before herself.”

Williamson, the college basketball player of the year, dominated in his only season at the collegiate level. He averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while making 33 starts. He added 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game with an elite combination of size and athleticism.

The Spartanburg, S.C., native immediately will become the face of the Pelicans’ franchise. New Orleans went 33-49 last season and recently agreed to a blockbuster deal to send center Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package of players and picks.

—Field Level Media