NBA notebook: After buyout from Nets, Howard eyes Wizards

Dwight Howard has finalized a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets and will sign a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards once he clears waivers, according to a report from The Athletic on Tuesday.

Per the report, Howard, who averaged 16.6 points — his highest figure since 2013-14 — along with 12.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game with the Hornets last season in 81 games, will join Washington via the taxpayer mid-level exception, worth $5.4 million over one year.

The Nets sent two future second-round picks, cash considerations and center Timofey Mozgov to the Charlotte Hornets for Howard on June 20, and reports emerged the following day that Howard and the Nets were working on a buyout to remove his $23.8 million 2018-19 salary from their books.

—The Philadelphia 76ers acquired forward Wilson Chandler and a future second-round pick from the Denver Nuggets for cash considerations, according to multiple reports.

According to ESPN, the Nuggets will save a combined $50 million in salary and luxury tax from the deal, including lowering their tax bill from $51.3 million to $14.3 million. Denver has been trying to unload salary to lessen its tax penalty after signing Nikola Jokic and Will Barton to extensions earlier this week. Chandler is due $12.8 million in 2018-19 after he opted into the final season of a four-year, $46 million pact last month.

Chandler, 31, averaged 10.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in 74 games (71 starts) last season, marking his lowest scoring average over a full year (minimum 40 games) since his rookie campaign of 2007-08.

—The Wizards have agreed to sign former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jeff Green to a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum, according to multiple reports.

Green, who made $2.33 million on a minimum contract with the Cavs last season, will earn $2.39 million in 2018-19.

The 31-year-old averaged 10.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 78 games (13 starts) last season, his 11th in the NBA. He added 7.7 points per game and 2.4 rebounds in 22 postseason games (two starts).

—The Utah Jazz agreed to multi-year extensions with restricted free agent guards Dante Exum (three years, $33 million) and Raul Neto (two years, $4.4 million), according to Yahoo Sports and other reports. The signings come a day after Utah retained forward Derrick Favors on a two-year, $36 million deal, keeping together the team that won 48 games last season.

Exum, who turns 23 on July 13, averaged 8.1 points and 3.1 assists in 14 games in March and April, after missing the majority of the campaign due to surgery to repair a separated left shoulder. In a small sample size, those figures were comfortably the best of his career, even though he played fewer minutes (16.8) than his career average (20.2).

Neto, 26, averaged 4.5 points and 1.8 assists in 12.1 minutes per game last season, making 41 appearances off the bench after being recalled from Utah’s G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

—Former NBA Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN. Carter-Williams’s contract is for the veteran’s minimum, $1.76 million, according to spotrac.com.

Carter-Williams averaged a career-low 4.6 points and 16.1 minutes in 52 games (two starts) for the Charlotte Hornets last season.

He averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 assists and 6.2 rebounds in 2013-14 when he was the top rookie while playing for the 76ers. Carter-Williams was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks midway through this second season and has also played for the Chicago Bulls during his five NBA seasons.

—Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler has “no intentions” of signing an extension in Minnesota and is “all but fed up with the nonchalant attitude of his younger teammates,” according to a Chicago Sun-Times report, which specifically named big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Butler said he feels like “he’s being recruited harder by other teams” than by his own, and Butler is trying to find a way to team up with Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving on a team somewhere in the Eastern Conference. Butler and Irving each can opt out of the final year of their contracts next summer and become unrestricted free agents. Minnesota reportedly intends to offer Butler a four-year, max-level extension worth $110 million once he is eligible on July 9.

The 28-year-old appeared in 59 games in his first year with the Wolves, missing time late in the season due to right knee surgery. He averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists — all slightly lower than the figures he posted with Chicago the previous season.

—The Indiana Pacers have agreed to sign free agent guard Tyreke Evans to a one-year, $12 million deal, according to an ESPN report.

Evans had previously visited with the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder, and reports say he was a target of the Golden State Warriors before they used their mid-level exception on DeMarcus Cousins.

The 28-year-old spent the 2017-18 season with the Memphis Grizzlies, whom he joined on a one-year, $3.3 million deal in free agency last summer. Evans boosted his value by averaging 19.4 points — his best mark since his rookie campaign in 2009-10 — 5.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game in 52 contests (32 starts).

—Point guard Avery Bradley agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal to return to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to multiple reports. Bradley was acquired in the deal that sent Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons last season.

The Clippers traded backup point guard Austin Rivers to the Washington Wizards. Bradley appeared in six games with the Clippers, averaging 9.2 points before suffering a season-ending sports hernia.

Recognized as a top wing defender, Bradley, 27, averaged 12.3 points over his first eight NBA seasons.

—The same group that bought and named a racehorse after New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski has done the same with new Los Angeles Laker LeBron James.

Phoenix Thoroughbreds purchased the 2-year-old son of Medaglia d’Oro, who produced 2009 Horse of the Year Rachel Alexandra, and got permission to name the colt LeBron J.

He’ll train under Doug O’Neill in California with an eye toward next year’s Triple Crown races.

