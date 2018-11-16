NBA notebook: Anthony to leave Rockets

After on-court struggles, off-court rumors and reports of his dwindling role with the team, Carmelo Anthony is on his way out of Houston.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 3, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts after scoring a three pointer against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey issued a statement Thursday that praised Anthony, who signed a one-year, $2.4 million veteran’s minimum contract with the Rockets before the season, for having a “tremendous approach” and accepting “every role head coach Mike D’Antoni gave him.”

But it added, “The fit we envisioned when Carmelo chose to sign with the Rockets has not materialized. Therefore we thought it was best to move on as any other outcome would have been unfair to him.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Rockets were placing the 10-time All-Star on waivers. Anthony, 34, appeared in 10 games this season, including two starts, and he averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 29.4 minutes.

—Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo, a four-time All-Star, is expected to miss three to five weeks with a broken hand he sustained Wednesday night when he was trying to make a steal in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Rondo, who is averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 25.3 minutes per game, decided on Thursday to have surgery to repair the fractured third metacarpal in his right hand, according to an ESPN report.

Rondo, coming off the bench this season, has played well, and coach Luke Walton uses him as a de facto assistant coach. Teammate Lonzo Ball called Rondo “a true leader. A coach on the floor. Knows all the plays. Knows where everybody is supposed to be. So it’s going to be tough having him out.”

—Addressing the confrontation with teammate Kevin Durant that earned him a one-game team suspension, Golden State forward Draymond Green said the Warriors are not “going to crumble off of an argument.”

A late-game exchange between the two All-Stars reportedly carried over into the locker room Monday night after a 121-116 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. With Durant open under the basket in the final seconds of regulation, Green lost control of his dribble and turned it over.

Speaking to reporters before Thursday’s game in Houston, Green said his emotions “got the best of me” and that he and Durant are moving forward. Green apologized to reporters for “ruining their stories” about the potential demise of the dynasty.

—The NBA promoted five referees to full-time status, including the fourth and fifth women in league history to achieve full-time status.

The new officials, all of whom have been working in the G League, are Ashley Moyer-Gleich, Natalie Sago, Mousa Dagher, Matt Myers and Phenizee Ransom.

All five officials will continue to also work in the G League, according to a release from Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s vice president and head of referee development and training. He said, “All NBA referees with fewer than four years of service in the NBA work NBA G League games to gain additional experience as crew chiefs and develop as leaders.”