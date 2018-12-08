NBA notebook: Bucks, Cavs make four-player trade

The Milwaukee Bucks are trading Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson and two draft picks to the Cleveland Cavaliers for point guard George Hill and forward Sam Dekker, ESPN reported Friday.

Dec 5, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova (8) looks for a shot against Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (6) in the fourth quarter at the Fiserv Forum. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The trade includes first- and- second-round picks in 2021. The first-round pick is reportedly lottery-protected in 2021 and top-10 protected in 2022. There are other protections through 2024, but it converts to two second-round picks if not conveyed by 2025.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowki reports the trade will save Milwaukee $18 million in salary for the 2019-20 season, giving the Bucks flexibility to upgrade their roster. He adds that both teams showed urgency to make the deal Friday so that all players involved will be eligible to be aggregated into other deals on the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

Shortly after the deal, ESPN reported the Washington Wizards acquired Dekker for big man Jason Smith and a swap of second-round picks. The Wizards will receive a 2021 second-rounder and send a 2022 second-rounder to Milwaukee.

—Joel Embiid got the night off when the Philadelphia 76ers faced the Pistons in Detroit.

The star center just needed some rest after logging so many minutes this season, said coach Brett Brown.

“After the last few games with Memphis and Toronto, it became clear through the eye test and just listening that the time was now,” Brown said. “So we’ve done that to help him and ultimately, help our team have him for when it matters most.”

—Detroit Pistons point guard Ish Smith will miss at least two weeks after suffering a torn right adductor muscle, the team announced.

Coach Dwane Casey later told reporters that Smith is dealing with a “three-to-six-week injury.”

Smith was injured during the second quarter of Wednesday’s loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. The severity was pinpointed during an MRI exam.

—Field Level Media