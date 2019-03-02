NBA notebook: Bucks reportedly extend Bledsoe's deal

The Milwaukee Bucks and point guard Eric Bledsoe have agreed to a four-year, $70 million extension, ESPN reported Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Feb 27, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) dribbles past Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles III (20) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The 29-year-old could have become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Bledsoe was averaging 15.7 points, 5.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 60 games this season entering a Friday road game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Bucks acquired Bledsoe from Phoenix early last season after Bledsoe and the Suns had a falling out. He tweeted “I Dont wanna be here” hours before the Suns fired coach Earl Watson. The next morning, the Suns met with Bledsoe and sent him home before eventually working out the trade with the Bucks.

—Veteran center Pau Gasol and the San Antonio Spurs agreed on a contract buyout, the team announced. The 38-year-old intends to sign with the Bucks, according to ESPN.

Milwaukee will use Gasol as a backup to starting center Brook Lopez.

Gasol played in 168 games over parts of three seasons with San Antonio. He averaged 10.0 points and 7.4 rebounds.

—The ankle injury that has forced Lakers second-year point guard Lonzo Ball to miss the past 14 games will be re-evaluated in about a week, according to multiple reports.

Ball sustained the ankle sprain and a bone bruise Jan. 19 when the Lakers played the Houston Rockets. The team originally anticipated he’d miss four to six weeks. The Lakers were 5-9 without Ball before Friday.

