NBA notebook: Cavs' Thompson (foot) could miss a month

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson is expected to miss up to a month with a sprained foot, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Nov 30, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) works the ball against Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) and center Aron Baynes (46) in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Thompson scored his 5,000th career point on Monday against Milwaukee and has been one of Cleveland’s most consistent players this season, averaging 12.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

The Cavs, already struggling with a short bench, subtract a regular without Thompson, who left Monday’s game in the third quarter favoring his left foot. Thompson said he was immediately sore and swollen from landing on Malcolm Brogdon’s foot but in the aftermath of the game didn’t expect the injury to keep him out.

“I just fell forward on it, it’ll be all right,” Thompson said. “It happens when you’re rebounding and the little guys are down there. It’s part of the game. I’m just glad I was able to walk off on my own two feet.”

—An MRI exam reportedly revealed no structural damage for Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler, who left Monday’s win against the Detroit Pistons with a groin strain. Butler is listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe, citing league sources, first reported the results of Butler’s exam.

The four-time All-Star has averaged 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals in 13 games (all starts) for Philadelphia since being acquired in a Nov. 12 trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Sixers are 10-3 with Butler in the lineup.

—The NBA announced league executive and former NBA All-Star Shareef Abdur-Rahim has been named President of the NBA G League.

Abdur-Rahim, who has served as the NBA’s vice president of basketball operations, will replace Malcolm Turner, who will step down on Jan. 11 to become the athletics director at Vanderbilt University.

Abdur-Rahim will be responsible for all aspects of the NBA G League’s business and basketball operations, including the implementation of the newly formed professional path, ongoing testing of experimental rules and league-wide expansion efforts, the NBA said.

—Field Level Media