NBA notebook: Celtics boss Ainge suffers mild heart attack

Danny Ainge, the Boston Celtics’ president of basketball operations, suffered a mild heart attack Tuesday night, the team announced Thursday.

Ainge, 60, was stricken while the team was in Milwaukee for the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Bucks.

The Celtics posted a short statement on social media: “Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. He received immediate medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery. He will return to Boston shortly. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

This is the second heart attack for Ainge, who suffered his first in April 2009, CBS Boston reported.

—Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was not limited by his injured left middle finger in practice, putting him on track to play Saturday in Game 3 against the Houston Rockets.

“He practiced fully,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s got it taped up, but it’s probably good that we’ve got a few days off. So hopefully the pain will continue to go down as we get closer to game time.”

Curry dislocated the finger Tuesday during the first quarter of Golden State’s victory in Game 2, leaving temporarily to get X-rays before returning with the finger taped to his ring finger. He again had the fingers taped together on Thursday.

—Brooklyn Nets point guard D’Angelo Russell was cited for marijuana possession at a New York airport on Wednesday night, according to multiple reports.

According to USA Today Sports, the police questioned the 23-year-old All-Star after a routine search by TSA agents at LaGuardia Airport flagged what initially appeared to be a can of Arizona Iced Tea in a checked piece of luggage. The agents found a secret compartment in the canister that contained marijuana, per the report.

A spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York/New Jersey told the New York Post that Russell was charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams. Russell, who was traveling to his hometown of Louisville, Ky., also received a summons to appear in court. The citation is considered a violation under New York law and punishable by a fine of $100 or less.

—Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan, the majority shareholder of the New York Knicks, is overpaid for what amounts to a part-time job, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of a shareholder.

The suit contends Dolan spends more time playing with his band, JD & the Straight Shot, than he does on the job. However, in a statement, MSG called the lawsuit “nothing more than corporate harassment,” and slammed the law firm representing the shareholder for “trolling” in an attempt to advertise for clients.

Sports Illustrated reported that Dolan has made more than $75 million over the past three years and that CEOs of comparable companies have earned an average of $17 million during that time.

—Field Level Media