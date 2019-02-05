NBA notebook: Davis adds Bucks, Clippers to destination list

Anthony Davis’ representatives have informed the New Orleans Pelicans that the star big man would sign a long-term contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks or Los Angeles Clippers if traded, according to The Athletic.

Feb 4, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) during a first quarter timeout against the Indiana Pacers at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The list was reportedly provided just days before Thursday afternoon’s trading deadline as Davis would like to be moved this week. Davis requested a trade last week and is not eligible for free agency until July 2020.

The Lakers and Knicks were already known as appealing destinations to Davis. The addition of the Bucks is a sign Davis would welcome playing with Milwaukee star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Clippers’ inclusion appears to indicate an interest in Los Angeles, even if he doesn’t end up being dealt to the Lakers.

Davis is averaging 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds in 41 games this season. He has missed the past seven games with a fractured left index finger but was cleared to practice on Monday.

—Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban envisions a long, bountiful future for the franchise with Kristaps Porzingis and rookie Luka Doncic sharing the court, saying the “goal is to keep them together for the next 20 years,” he said Monday at an introductory press conference for the just-acquired Porzingis in Dallas.

The New York Knicks traded Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke to the Mavericks for Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews, DeAndre Jordan and multiple draft picks out of Dallas. Porzingis said he’s well ahead of schedule rehabbing the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, but he will not play this season.

When Porzingis was asked Monday if he envisioned signing a long-term deal with Dallas, Cuban responded, “I can answer that for you. Yeah, he does.” Porzingis said he and Cuban are “on the same page,” and added that he and Doncic “have a great relationship. Now that we have an opportunity to play together, I’m really excited about it.”

—The Portland Trail Blazers acquired guard Rodney Hood from the Cleveland Cavaliers for guards Wade Baldwin IV, Nik Stauskas and two future second-round draft picks.

Hood, who averaged 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 27.4 minutes in 45 games this season for the Cavaliers, was traded to the Cavaliers at the trade deadline in 2018 in a deal that sent Derrick Rose to Utah before the Jazz waived him.

“Rodney is an accomplished NBA player that brings versatility, shot making and depth to our perimeter and will fit seamlessly into our culture and style of play,” Blazers general manager Neil Olshey said in a statement.

—Guard Caris LeVert, who dislocated his right foot on Nov. 12, reportedly is close to returning to the Brooklyn Nets.

LeVert, 24, the 20th overall pick in the 2016 draft, is set to resume five-on-five practices and could be back with the Nets before the All-Star break, which begins Feb. 15, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

LeVert, who averaged 18.4 points in 14 games, all starts, before his injury, is expected to practice in Brooklyn this week with the Nets’ G League team, Wojnarowski reported.

—Point guard Kyrie Irving won’t play Tuesday in Cleveland, the Boston Celtics announced. The team declared him out with a left hip strain.

Irving played 37 minutes, scored 30 points and dished out 11 assists Sunday against Oklahoma City. On Friday, he scored 23 points in 36 minutes against New York. He missed three of the previous four games with the injury.

On the season, Irving is averaging 23.8 points, 7.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds for the Celtics, who are tied for third place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

—Field Level Media