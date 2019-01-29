NBA notebook: Davis tells Pelicans he wants out

New Orleans star Anthony Davis doesn’t plan to sign a contract extension and has told the Pelicans he wants to be traded, the team confirmed Monday.

Jan 18, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) passes the ball during the first half of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

“Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship,” Rich Paul, who is Davis’ agent, told ESPN. “Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that’s the reason for informing them of this decision now. That’s in the best interests of both Anthony’s and the organization’s future.”

Yahoo Sports reported Davis wants to play in a big market as well, not just on a winning team. The report added that the Philadelphia 76ers are not expected to be interested, but the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are preparing to make offers.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 7, but New Orleans has given no indication it wants to trade Davis this season.

—LeBron James could be back on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers as soon as Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

James, recovering from a groin injury sustained on Christmas Day, wants to participate in a few more practices before playing in a game, according to Times’ sources. That would put the superstar out of the Tuesday home game against the Philadelphia 76ers, with an eye toward the Thursday game at the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers were scheduled to practice late Monday and Wednesday. James has missed 16 consecutive games, with the Lakers going 6-10 in those contests.

—Brooklyn Nets sixth man Spencer Dinwiddie had surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right thumb.

While the Nets did not specify a timetable for Dinwiddie’s return to action, various media reports pegged his absence at three to six weeks or four to six weeks. He sustained the injury about two months ago, and it grew progressively worse, according to coach Kenny Atkinson.

Dinwiddie, 25, is averaging a career-high 17.2 points with 5.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game in 49 games season (four starts). He already has posted the second-most points ever by a Nets reserve in a single season.

—Indiana Pacers shooting guard Victor Oladipo underwent surgery to repair the ruptured quadriceps tendon in his right knee.

Oladipo is expected to make a full recovery, according to the team. No recovery period timetable was revealed after the surgery.

Oladipo sustained the season-ending injury last Wednesday during the Pacers’ 110-106 victory against Toronto. His leg bent awkwardly as he fell to the floor trying to disrupt an outlet pass to the Raptors’ Pascal Siakam, and he left the court on a stretcher.

—Houston Rockets forward Marquese Chriss wants to be traded if the team is not willing to give him more playing time, his agent told Yahoo Sports.

“Marquese didn’t ask to be traded to Houston,” Aaron Goodwin, Chriss’ agent, told Yahoo. “The Rockets are a great organization and the kid has done everything they’ve asked of him to get on the floor. If it’s not going to happen there, we just want him to be treated fairly.”

Chriss, 21, was dealt to Houston by the Phoenix Suns in August, in a deal that also sent Brandon Knight to the Rockets and Ryan Anderson and De’Anthony Melton to Phoenix. He has played in just 15 games this season, averaging 1.9 points and 1.8 rebounds in just 6.7 minutes per game. An injury to center Clint Capela did not boost Chriss’ playing time, as the Rockets opted to sign forward Kenneth Faried to fill the gap in the rotation.

—Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. will miss at least six weeks after an MRI exam revealed two bone bruises in his right knee, the team announced.

The 21-year-old forward was injured Sunday during Miami a victory over the New York Knicks. He took an awkward step as he was fouled while driving to the basket, tossed the ball away and fell to the floor. X-rays taken Sunday in New York were negative.

—Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young understands the hype surrounding the man he was traded for — Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic — in last summer’s draft, but Young sees the deal as a win-win for both sides.

“Luka’s having a really good year so far,” Young said on ESPN’s The Jump. .”.. And I think at the end of the day it worked out for both teams. That’s how I look at it. I mean, Luka’s doing really well. I feel like I’m doing really well as well.”

Doncic, who turns 20 in February, is averaging 20.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game and became the youngest player in NBA history to have a triple-double with 35-plus points on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors. Young, 20, is averaging 16.2 points, 7.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game in his first professional season.

—Field Level Media