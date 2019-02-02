NBA notebook: Davis trade request about title

All-Star forward Anthony Davis said Friday that playing for an NBA championship is his priority now, which is why he asked the New Orleans Pelicans to trade him.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 18, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) passes the ball during the first half of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

Davis spoke with reporters after Pelicans practice in his first public comments since telling the organization last weekend that he would not sign a contract extension with the team. The NBA’s trade deadline is Thursday.

Davis said he has not asked the Pelicans to trade him to any specific team, although reports have said his preferred destination is the Los Angeles Lakers. The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks also have been mentioned prominently in media reports.

Later Friday, Davis’ father, Anthony Davis Sr., told ESPN he wouldn’t want the Celtics to acquire his son, citing the way the team handled trading Isaiah Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

—Kristaps Porzingis probably will not play for the Dallas Mavericks this season while he continues to recover from a knee injury, team owner Mark Cuban told ESPN.

The news came one day after Dallas acquired the 23-year-old Porzingis from the New York Knicks in a blockbuster trade.

Porzingis tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee last season, had surgery on Feb. 13 and has spent this season on the sidelines. Dallas believes it can persuade the Latvian to sign a long-term deal, which would allow him to play alongside rookie sensation Luka Doncic and receive guidance from one of his heroes, Dirk Nowitzki.

—In October, in front of thousands of fans, Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving said he envisioned himself wearing the green and white for years to come.

Now, with the NBA seemingly in turmoil after one blockbuster trade and rumblings of another, Irving seemed to back off to that commitment.

“Ask me July 1,” Irving told reporters who asked about his future, referencing the opening date of NBA free agency.

—Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade are going to the NBA All-Star Game ... as players.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver named the two long-time stars as special roster additions for the Feb. 17 game in Charlotte, N.C.

“Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade embody the best of the NBA: remarkable skill, drive and professionalism as well as a deep devotion to strengthening their communities and growing the game around the world,” Silver said in a news release. “As a global celebration of basketball, our All-Star Game is an ideal setting to salute these first-class NBA champions and Finals MVPs.”

—Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell was named as an All-Star Game replacement for injured Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, Silver announced.

Oladipo is out for the season after he ruptured the quad tendon in his right knee during a Jan. 23 game against the Toronto Raptors.

The All-Star honor is the first of Russell’s career. The soon-to-be 23-year-old has averaged 19.6 points per game for the Nets, with 6.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 52 games.

—Rudy Gobert’s All-Star Game snub reduced the Utah Jazz center to tears, hours after his team president issued a terse note of support on Twitter.

Gobert was not included on the Western Conference team when All-Star reserves were announced Thursday. Gobert has averaged 15.0 points and 12.8 rebounds per game this season, and he is the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

He was addressing the snub with reporters at practice when he covered his face and walked away crying.

—The Chicago Bulls placed Carmelo Anthony on waivers and acquired guard/forward Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, the team announced.

Anthony never suited up with the Bulls, and he will become an unrestricted free agent if no team claims him in 48 hours.

