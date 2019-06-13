NBA notebook: Durant undergoes Achilles surgery

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant revealed on social media Wednesday that he underwent surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

FILE PHOTO: Jun 10, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) sits on the court after an apparent injury during the second quarter in game five against the Toronto Raptors of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Tweeting out a photo showing him recovering in a hospital bed, Durant confirmed the severity of the injury after he was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto. He had returned to action in the game after being sidelined with a right calf strain for about a month.

“My road back starts now,” Durant said in his tweet. “I got my family and loved ones by my side, and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way.

Durant, 30, could be sidelined eight to 12 months, according to reports. The Warriors also released a statement, saying the surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York was successful.

—Durant’s injury could have a big impact on free agency in the upcoming offseason. He will have to decide between taking his $31.5 million player option and rehabbing with the Warriors or testing free agency despite his injury. He could also delay and try free agency in 2020.

Multiple sources told Yahoo that the Warriors are expected to offer Durant a maximum extension despite the injury and that the New York Knicks are expected to offer Durant a big deal when free agency opens on June 30.

—The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics are continuing to discuss Anthony Davis trade scenarios with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to multiple reports.

According to the reports, Los Angeles is willing to swap Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and the No. 4 pick in the upcoming draft. The Los Angeles Times reported the Lakers want to keep Kyle Kuzma out of the talks and that New Orleans wants to put together a deal with three of more teams before trading Davis, 26.

The Celtics can’t trade for Davis until after July 1 because of the designated rookie extension rule. Boston can’t add Davis until Kyrie Irving becomes a free agent on June 30. The Lakers need to wait to make a deal until the free agent moratorium ends on July 6.

—Rich Paul, Davis’ agent, told Sports Illustrated he only went public with his client’s demands after former Pelicans GM Dale Demps ignored him.

Davis demanding a trade impacted the Pelicans’ season, led to him being fined $50,000 by the league and to Demps being fired by the club. Davis informed the Pelicans in January that he would not sign a contract extension in the offseason and requested a trade. He is eligible for free agency in 2020 after the upcoming season.

“It was necessary to go public,” Paul said. “When I told you (Demps), ‘Here’s our intentions,’ and you say, ‘Hey, let me talk to ownership,’ and instead of you talking to ownership you call Anthony Davis? That’s called being ignored.”

—The Cleveland Cavaliers hired Cal women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb as an assistant coach.

Gottlieb will join the staff of new head coach John Beilein and associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Beilein is moving to the NBA after 12 seasons at Michigan and 27 seasons as a Division I head coach.

ESPN reported that Gottlieb is believed to be the eighth female to be either an assistant coach or have a position in player development of an NBA team, and the first to arrive directly from leading a college team.

