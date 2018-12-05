NBA notebook: Fultz diagnosed with nerve condition

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz has been diagnosed with a nerve condition and will be sidelined indefinitely as he undergoes physical therapy, the team announced Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 14, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz (20) drives around Orlando Magic guard Jerian Grant (22) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Fultz, 20, has thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS), which involves compression or irritation of the nerves or blood vessels in the area between the lower neck and upper chest.

“TOS (results) in abnormal functional movement and range of motion, thus severely limiting Markelle’s ability to shoot a basketball,” Raymond Brothers, the second-year player’s agent, told ESPN.

Fultz has struggled to shoot the basketball since the 76ers made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. In 19 games this season, he has shot 41.9 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from 3-point range and 56.8 percent from the foul line while averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

—The NBA has fined Jazz center Rudy Gobert $15,000 for public criticism of officiating following Utah’s 102-100 loss at Miami on Sunday.

Gobert was called for a foul on Dwyane Wade with 3.2 seconds left and Wade made the two decisive free throws. Gobert also referred to the sequence immediately beforehand when teammate Donovan Mitchell was contested by Miami’s Josh Richardson and missed a potential go-ahead shot.

“I just want it to be consistent, at one point. Every night is the same (bleep),” Gobert told reporters, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. “Every night has been the same (bleep). If you call something one way, you have to call it the other way.”

—The NBA has fined Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 for throwing the game ball at a spectator in Dallas earlier this week.

Beverley was assessed a technical foul and ejected from the game over the incident with 9:10 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 114-110 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday.

Beverley told reporters after the game that the spectator had cursed at his mother.

—The Memphis Grizzlies have signed center Joakim Noah for the remainder of the season, the team announced.

Noah signed for the veteran minimum of $1.73 million, according to ESPN, after passing a physical.

The 33-year-old Noah is a two-time All-Star and was the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2013-14, but has played in just 82 games over the past three seasons due to injuries and a suspension.

—Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince will miss at least three weeks after injuring his left ankle in Monday’s game against the Golden State Warriors, the team announced.

An MRI exam on Tuesday revealed a sprained ligament, bone bruise and soft tissue inflammation.

Prince, 24, will be re-evaluated in a few weeks. He is averaging 15.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 21 games this season.

