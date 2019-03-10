NBA notebook: Harden expected to play Sunday

Houston Rockets guard James Harden will play Sunday at the Dallas Mavericks, after precautionary X-rays came back negative on his right wrist and he was cleared to practice on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 8, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) elevates for a dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Harden, the NBA’s scoring leader (36.6 points per game), aggravated the wrist injury Friday night when he fell in the first half of a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He left briefly but returned and finished with 31 points in 32 minutes.

Harden, who is left-handed, first hurt the wrist on March 3 against the Boston Celtics. He has missed just four games to injury this year, and only one since Nov. 2.

The Rockets, who are finally healthy elsewhere on the roster, have won seven straight games to move into third place in the Western Conference. They sit three games back of Denver for the second spot and five games back of first-place Golden State.

—Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram is expected to miss the rest of the regular season after the team’s medical staff revealed a deep venous thrombosis in his right arm, the team announced.

The third-year wing had missed the last two games due to shoulder soreness before further testing revealed the new diagnosis.

Meanwhile, multiple reports indicate second-year Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has also been shut down for the remainder of the season after having his injured left ankle re-evaluated. Ball has missed the team’s last 18 games as a result of the injury.

—The NBA fined Oklahoma City star Paul George $25,000 for his criticism of the officiating following the Thunder’s 118-110 loss to the Clippers on Friday night in Los Angeles.

George and teammates Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams all fouled out over the final four minutes of the game, and George called it “bad officiating” and said the Thunder “don’t get a fair whistle. We haven’t gotten a fair whistle all year.”

The Clippers took 46 free-throw attempts in the game, with Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari each going to the foul line 15 times. The Thunder had 26 free-throw attempts as a team.

—The Minnesota Timberwolves signed Cameron Reynolds to a second 10-day contract that will keep the forward with the team at least through the middle of March.

Reynolds, who went undrafted out of Tulane in 2018, was signed to his first 10-day contract Feb. 27 after he averaged 16.0 points with 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists with the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League. He has scored four points in seven minutes of two games with Minnesota.

In four games with the USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team, Reynolds shot 45.9 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from 3-point range. In a Feb. 22 victory over Panama, he had 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field and made 6 of 11 shots from 3-point range.

—Field Level Media