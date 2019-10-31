NBA notebook: Hawks' Young to be re-evaluated Monday

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is not expected to miss significant time after spraining his right ankle in a road loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The team announced that he received treatment Wednesday morning and will be re-evaluated on Monday. According to multiple reports, the injury was not serious enough to require an MRI.

Young has been ruled out for Atlanta’s Thursday home game, also against the Heat. The Hawks have home games Tuesday against San Antonio and Nov. 7 versus Chicago.

Young, 21, rolled his ankle in the second quarter of the 112-97 loss and didn’t return. He scored five points in 11 minutes after averaging 34 points and nine assists in the Hawks’ first three games.

—Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki had a street renamed in his honor. Nowitzki Way was unveiled near American Airlines Center in Dallas. It replaces the 2900-3000 block on Olive Street to the south of the arena.

“It’s sort of surreal,” Nowitzki said at the ceremony. “From my first year, the city probably wouldn’t have named a dumpster after me.”

The future Hall of Famer quickly improved and became a 14-time NBA All-Star. He was the NBA MVP for the 2006-07 season, and he cemented his legendary status by leading the Mavericks to the 2010-11 NBA title.

—Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma could make his season debut with the team this week.

Kuzma, out due to a foot injury, was assigned to the South Bay Lakers for practice on a rehab assignment. He will be re-assigned to the NBA Lakers immediately after practice.

Kuzma was cleared for half-court, full-contact work last Friday, the first large step forward in his progression from the injury, which originated during FIBA World Cup preparation this summer.

—Former NBA forward Amar’e Stoudemire will play for the Fujian Sturgeons in the Chinese Basketball Association this season.

Stoudemire worked out for team officials last week before signing with the team. His teammates with the Sturgeons include former NBA guards Ty Lawson and Erick Green. He becomes at least the third former NBA player to move to the CBA this season, joining Lance Stephenson (Liaoning Flying Leopards) and Jeremy Lin (Beijing Ducks).

Stoudemire, who turns 37 in November, had hoped to make a comeback in the NBA this season. The 2002-03 Rookie of the Year and a six-time All-Star, he last played in the NBA in 2015-16, when he averaged 5.8 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Miami Heat.

—Field Level Media