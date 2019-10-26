NBA notebook: Heat's Butler to miss two more games

Jimmy Butler missed his regular-season debut with the Miami Heat for unspecified “personal reasons,” but coach Erik Spoelstra cleared up the mystery Friday.

Oct 14, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) takes a breather against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

“I think it’s like the worst-kept secret that’s out there right now why Jimmy missed the game. Jimmy is now a proud father, and he has a baby daughter,” Spoelstra said. “The rest I’ll let him give you the details. Everything has obviously been unbelievable news in the last 24 hours. We’re thrilled for him and really excited to add his daughter to our Heat family.”

The Heat beat the Memphis Grizzlies 120-101 on Thursday and are heading north to meet the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. He is not expected to travel with the team and play in either game. The Heat acquired Butler in an offseason trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In 65 games last season between Minnesota and Philadelphia, Butler averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reached a four-year deal worth $30.8 million with starting small forward Cedi Osman, according to multiple reports.

Osman, 24, was acquired by the Cavaliers in a draft-night deal in 2015 and joined the team prior to the 2017-18 season.

The new contract will pay Osman $8.75 million next season, then drop by $700,000 each season after. The final year is not guaranteed, giving the Cavaliers flexibility down the road. In 76 games last season (75 starts), Osman averaged 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 32.2 minutes per game. He had 13 points and three rebounds in a season-opening loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Guard Jordan McRae will have surgery to repair a fractured right ring finger, the Washington Wizards announced.

McRae, 28, suffered the injury in the tip of his finger in a 108-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The team says he’ll be re-evaluated early next week.

McRae had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes off the bench in the season-opening loss. In 87 career games (five starts) since 2015, McRae has averaged 5.0 points and 1.2 rebounds in 10.7 minutes per game.

—Field Level Media