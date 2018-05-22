NBA notebook: Iguodala doubtful for Game 4 with left knee contusion

Golden State Warriors small forward Andre Iguodala is listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s Game 4 against the Houston Rockets with a left knee contusion.

May 20, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and forward Andre Iguodala (9) during the second half in game three of the Western conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Rockets 126-85. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Iguodala banged knees with Rockets guard James Harden in Game 3 on Sunday.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that Iguodala is undergoing X-rays Monday afternoon, which are expected to give the team a better idea of his status. According to Shelburne, the injury Iguodala sustained on the play “got a little worse overnight,” forcing him to miss practice Monday.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater stated it’s “unlikely” Iguodala plays, meaning Kevon Looney could get the start with Nick Young and Quinn Cook potentially seeing more playing time.

—Julius Randle’s agent told the Los Angeles Times he is unsure about the Los Angeles Lakers’ desire to retain the restricted free agent, despite general manager’s Rob Pelinka’s comments about mutual interest between the two sides.

Pelinka told the Times over the weekend that the Lakers and Randle have “a mutual exchange of interest and hoping that we can work something out for both sides.”

Los Angeles is expected to make Randle a qualifying offer, keeping his rights and allowing it to match any offer sheet he signs with an opposing team. However, it’s unclear how much the Lakers would be willing to pay to retain the big man, particularly as the team tries to keep its salary cap clear as it courts big-name free agents over the next few offseasons.

—New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry made it very clear that the team would like to re-sign pending free agent center DeMarcus Cousins, saying from the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame Golf Classic “there’s not one single person, player or coach or in the basketball ops department or ownership that doesn’t want him back.”

Cousins, 27, is recovering from a torn left Achilles tendon suffered Jan. 26 in the final seconds of a win over the Houston Rockets. He told The Undefeated last week that he is “for sure” open to re-signing with the Pelicans, but he also acknowledged the uncertainty of his situation as he prepares to hit free agency for the first time.

Some have suggested the Pelicans, who won their first playoff series in a decade after winning 20 of their final 26 regular-season games without Cousins, were better off without the big man. Cousins called the idea “silly,” and Gentry also argued against that viewpoint.

—Stephen Curry says he “blacked out” when he turned to the crowd after a layup, removed his mouthpiece and screamed, “This is my (expletive) house,” during the Golden State Warriors’ 126-85 blowout win over the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals Sunday in Oakland, Calif.

His mother, Sonya Curry, was alert, however, and she wasn’t happy with her son’s display on national television.

“She already sent me two home videos, showing me the clip and playing it back,” Stephen Curry said, per ESPN. “She was telling me how I need to wash my mouth out, saying to wash it out with soap. It’s a message I’ve heard before ... She’s right. I gotta do better. I can’t talk like that.”

—Donte DiVincenzo’s momentous rise from relative unknown as Villanova’s sixth man to national championship hero and NBA prospect spiked again last week at the NBA scouting combine.

DiVincenzo shot the lights out from NBA 3-point range, tied for the best vertical jump (42 inches) at the event and showed pro-level lateral quickness and speed with a 10.72-second lane-agility drill and 3.31-second three-quarter court sprint.

The proving ground, DiVincenzo said, is ongoing and he wasn’t ready to announce a decision about the 2018 NBA Draft. One clear sign he remains truly undecided in the face of positive buzz and building momentum: he has not signed with an agent.

—Georgia Tech guard Josh Okogie will keep his name in the 2018 NBA Draft pool and forgo his final two seasons of college eligibility, Okogie and the school announced.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard finished with the fastest three-quarter court sprint (3.04 seconds) and equaled the best max vertical leap (42.0 inches) of any participant at last week’s combine in Chicago. Okogie also tied for fourth in the standing vertical (33.0 inches) and finished fifth in the shuttle run (3.03 seconds).

Okogie finished fourth in the ACC with 18.2 points per game last season. Most outlets have pegged him as a second-round prospect over the last few months, but his performance at the combine could lead to first-round consideration.

—The San Antonio Spurs reportedly disbanded their all-female cheerleading squad, choosing instead to create a coed hype team that focuses on more “family friendly” entertainment.

The move to end its longtime cheerleader team, confirmed by Spurs Sports and Entertainment in a call to MySanAntonio.com, comes amid news of several controversies and lawsuits regarding other cheerleader teams such as the NFL’s Washington Redskins, Oakland Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals in which former performers have lodged complaints over sexual harassment, sexism and unfair pay practices.

The Spurs did not reveal their reasons for ending the all-woman squad, a staple at Spurs home games since 1992. According to the release, auditions will be held over the summer for stunt artists, tumblers, acrobats and cheerleaders as part of the new group.

—Field Level Media