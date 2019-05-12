NBA notebook: Lakers reportedly tab Vogel as coach

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a deal with Frank Vogel to become their next head coach, ESPN reported Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 27, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Orlando Magic coach Frank Vogel coaches on the sidelines against the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Vogel will have a three-year contract, and his staff will feature Jason Kidd in a prominent role as an assistant, according to ESPN.

The Lakers were forced to reset their coaching search after Tyronn Lue turned down the opportunity to be Luke Walton’s replacement. Lue reportedly had the chance to run the team but considered the Lakers’ three-year, $18 million offer a snub after discussing a five-year contract.

Vogel, 45, was head coach of the Indiana Pacers from 2010-16. He also coached the Orlando Magic from 2016-18, and has a career record of 304-291. The Pacers made five playoff appearances during his tenure.

—Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins is “on course” to return from a partially torn quadriceps muscle sometime during the Western Conference Finals, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Cousins said earlier this week that he anticipated returning for the Warriors, who lost star forward Kevin Durant to a right calf strain in Game 5 of their semifinal series against the Houston Rockets.

Cousins, a six-time All-Star who has started taking part in light shooting drills, tore the quad muscle in his left leg in Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 15, but the injury did not require surgery.

—The Cleveland Cavaliers expanded their coaching search with four interviews in Denver, according to a report from ESPN.

Denver Nuggets assistants Jordi Fernandez and Wes Unseld Jr. and Portland Trail Blazers assistant David Vanterpool were among the interviewees, according to the report. The team also met with Orlando Magic assistant Steve Hetzel.

The Cavaliers have also received permission to interview Trail Blazers assistant Nate Tibbetts once the Western Conference semifinals series between Portland and Denver ends, according to the report. Cleveland interviewed San Antonio Spurs assistant Ettore Messina earlier this week, according to ESPN.