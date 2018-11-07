NBA notebook: Lakers sign C Chandler

The Los Angeles Lakers made official what had been speculated for days, signing free agent center Tyson Chandler on Tuesday.

Oct 31, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (left) drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler in the second half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While the team did not announce details of Chandler’s contract, ESPN reported the deal will pay Chandler $2,109,867 and the Lakers will take on a cap hit of $1,333,140. Chandler agreed to take $2.1 million off his $13.6 million salary to secure a buyout from the Phoenix Suns last weekend.

Also per ESPN, Chandler can be traded beginning Feb. 6, one day before the trade deadline.

Chandler, 36, is in his 18th season and was in the final year of a four-year contract with Phoenix. The 7-foot-1 veteran averaged 3.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in seven games for the Suns this season.

—The Oklahoma City Thunder announced All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook will miss Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers but they’re still breathing a big sigh of relief.

ESPN reported that the ankle injury he sustained on Monday night is only a sprain and Westbrook isn’t being ruled out beyond Wednesday.

Westbrook rolled his ankle jumping for a rebound in the third quarter against New Orleans. While the injury looked significant at the time it happened, X-rays were negative and, per ESPN’s Royce Young, the team “confirmed it was nothing more than an ankle sprain that looked worse than it actually is.”

—A rough start to the season is only getting rougher for the Cavaliers, as yet another piece of the rotation is expected to miss extended time.

Forward Sam Dekker, who has started each of Cleveland’s last five games, is expected to miss up to a month with a sprained left ankle, the team announced. He sustained the injury Monday night and left the team’s game in Orlando in the third quarter.

In making the announcement, the Cavaliers said Dekker will be out two to four weeks.

—The NBA has fined Kyrie Irving $25,000 for throwing a basketball into the stands following Boston’s loss to Denver, the league announced.

The incident occurred after Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, sitting on a career-high 48 points with the game already decided, took a 3-pointer at the final buzzer in an attempt to reach the 50-point mark.

Irked by Murray’s move, Irving grabbed the ball and air mailed it into the stands at Denver’s Pepsi Center.

—Draymond Green is day-to-day with a foot injury, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Green left Golden State’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday to have X-rays on his right foot. He was injured in the first half.

Kerr said no major structural damage was detected, but the Warriors weren’t in the mood to chance it with their All-Star center. Green played only 14 minutes.

—Field Level Media