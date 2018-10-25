NBA notebook: Lakers' Walton fined for ref criticism

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton received a $15,000 fine from the NBA on Wednesday for public criticism of officiating.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 20, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton in the second half of the game against the Houston Rockets at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Walton spoke out against perceived foul disparity following the Lakers’ 143-142 overtime loss at home to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Los Angeles players showed visible frustration on the court during the loss, which dropped the team to 0-3. The Lakers have had fewer chances at the line in each of their last two games.

Walton’s rant came a day after Lakers players Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo received suspensions from the NBA in response to an on-court fight Saturday night against the Houston Rockets. Ingram was banned for four games without pay, and Rondo three games without pay.

Also Wednesday, Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris was fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Morris wasn’t in the game at the time on Monday when he twice grabbed the uniform of Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry on the final play of the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 125-124 overtime win at Portland.

—The game-winning sequence of Blake Griffin’s first career 50-point game Tuesday against Philadelphia should not have counted, according to the NBA’s two-minute officiating report.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 23, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) reacts after he makes a three-point basket in overtime against the Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

After the 76ers took a 132-130 lead with 5.6 seconds left in overtime, Griffin took the inbounds pass, ball-faked two 76ers defenders, drove the lane and made a layup while getting fouled by Robert Covington. Griffin hit the free throw for a three-point play to give Detroit a one-point win.

Per the NBA’s officiating report, Griffin not only lifted his pivot foot and traveled before dribbling, but he also extended his arm into Covington to create space for the winning shot. Neither was whistled against Griffin, and the free throw from Covington’s foul proved to be the difference in the 133-132 Pistons victory.

—Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon was cleared to return for the team’s home opener after missing the first three games of the season while recovering from a fractured left ankle.

Dedmon participated in his first full practice Wednesday and came off the bench against the Dallas Mavericks in his season debut. Dedmon, 29, averaged career highs of 10.0 points and 7.9 rebounds in 62 games (46 starts) for the Hawks last season.

The Hawks are still without forward John Collins (ankle), guard Daniel Hamilton (shoulder) and swingman Justin Anderson (tibia).

