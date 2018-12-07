NBA notebook: League fines Cavs' Thompson $15,000

The NBA on Thursday announced it fined Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson $15,000 for flipping off fans during a game earlier this week.

Thompson directed his middle finger toward hecklers Monday night immediately after the Cavs’ 99-97 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in New York.

He tallied 19 points and 14 rebounds to power the Cavs and successfully defended against Spencer Dinwiddie’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have won the game for the Nets.

Thompson made the gesture as he walked off the floor.

—Brandon Ingram will miss the Los Angeles Lakers’ next two games because of a sprained ankle he sustained Wednesday night, the team announced.

The third-year wing sprained his left ankle in the first quarter of his team’s win against San Antonio when he came down on the foot of the Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge after taking a jump shot. He reportedly was using crutches after the game but also was able to move without them.

X-rays Wednesday night were negative, but Lakers reporter Mike Trudell tweeted Thursday afternoon that Ingram would undergo an MRI exam later in the evening.

—Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum was due to miss Portland’s Thursday game against the Phoenix Suns with a sprained left ankle.

The contest was to be the first McCollum would sit out this season. He is averaging 21.3 points, second on the team behind star guard Damian Lillard (27.3).

It wasn’t revealed whether McCollum would be recovered to play Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

—Field Level Media