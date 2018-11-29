NBA notebook: League to provide real-time betting data

The NBA announced Wednesday it will distribute official real-time betting data to licensed sports betting operators in the U.S., making it the first major American sports league to provide such data to sportsbooks.

The league unveiled data partnerships with Sportradar and Genius Sports that are designed to ensure legal sports bettors have access to official NBA betting data through licensed gaming operators in their respective states.

All NBA and WNBA games, from preseason to playoffs, will be included.

“As the sports betting landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, these new partnerships will provide robust and reliable data to ensure the best possible gaming experience for our fans in the U.S.,” Adam Silver, NBA commissioner, said in a statement from the league.

—Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton said point guard Lonzo Ball is day-to-day after spraining his left ankle in a blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Ball was hurt in the second quarter when he tripped over a Nuggets player. He left the game, returning briefly in the third quarter before he was shut down for the night. He played 18 minutes and finished with seven points, five rebounds and two assists.

X-rays were negative and Ball insisted afterward he would play when the Lakers face the Indiana Pacers on Thursday in the first leg of a back-to-back.

—The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading guard Kyle Korver to the Utah Jazz for guard Alec Burks and two future second-round picks, ESPN reported.

The Jazz, off to a 9-12 start, are sending second-round picks in 2020 (their own) and 2021 (from the Washington Wizards), per the report.

Korver, who played for the Jazz for two-plus seasons from 2007 to 2010, has seen his role shrink in Cleveland as the Cavaliers have given more minutes to young players this season. Korver is averaging 6.8 points in 15.7 minutes per game, both his lowest figures since his rookie season in 2003-04. The 37-year-old remains lethal as a shooter, however, hitting 46.3 percent of his 3-pointers, above his career average of 43.2 percent.

—Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine will miss the season after undergoing left ankle stabilization surgery, the team announced.

Valentine, who was injured in preseason practice on Sept. 25, has not played this year. The team said he is expected “to return to full basketball activities” in about six months. Valentine was believed to have suffered a sprained ankle, but a subsequent evaluation led to a diagnosis of ankle instability.

The surgery was performed Tuesday by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wis.

—The Phoenix Suns waived recently demoted starting point guard Isaiah Canaan, the team announced.

Canaan started 15 of 19 games played but lost his starting gig when star off-guard Devin Booker recently was moved to the point.

The 27-year-old Canaan averaged 7.5 points and 3.3 assists this season. He was shooting 39.5 percent from the field, including 34.7 percent from 3-point range.

—Field Level Media